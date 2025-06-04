Six Rite Aid Stores Closing In Chautauqua County, 63 People To Lose Jobs

The closing of six Rite Aid stores in Chautauqua County will result in 63 people losing their jobs.

This information is according to the New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) page. The WARN Act requires covered businesses to provide early warnings of closures and layoffs to all affected employees, their representatives, the Department of Labor and others.

The Associated Press reports Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in May. It previously filed for bankruptcy in 2023 in order to put together a restructuring plan while coping with falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

The six locations that will be closing in Chautauqua County as well as the number of employees who will be affected are as follows:

50 South Main Street, Jamestown, 17 employees

214 Central Avenue, Silver Creek, 10 employees

1166 Central Avenue, Dunkirk, 10 employees

3795 East Main Road, Fredonia, 10 employees

963 Fairmount Avenue West, Jamestown, 9 employees

40 South Erie Street, Mayville, 7 employees

The 811 North Main Street Rite Aid location in Jamestown closed in January 2023.

WABC reports Rite Aid has sold most of its pharmacy services to rivals CVS, Albertsons, Kroger, and Walgreens.