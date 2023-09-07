Small Business Development Center To Hold Free Financial Literacy Workshops

The Small Business Development Center at JCC is partnering with M&T Bank to provide seven free financial literacy workshops this Fall and Winter.

The Financial Literacy program will begin Wednesday, September 20 and take place every other Wednesday until December 13. Each session is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will be held in Carnahan Building Room 123 at Jamestown Community College.

Sessions Include:

September 20: Banking Basics

October 4: Credit Scores and Reports

October 18: Budgeting

November 1: Making Budgets Work

November 15: Identity Theft

November 29: Mortgages

December 13: Retirement

Individuals can sign up for all or pick and choose which they would like to attend. All are free to participants, but attendees must register for sessions online at: www.sbdcjcc.org.