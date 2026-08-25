SNAP Enrollments Drop 13% Ahead Of Program Changes That Start In October

SNAP enrollments have dropped more than 13% in the last year ahead of changes to the program that are scheduled to start in October.

This massive drop in enrollment comes as President Donald Trump’s cuts to SNAP have yet to even fully take effect. Starting October 2026, states will have a larger burden to administer the program. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said this burden will be forced onto counties, as New York is one of only three states where counties pay the full non-federal share of SNAP administrative costs. The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) estimates that $168 million will now be shifted to county budgets. In Chautauqua County, that cost is an additional $984,000.

Additionally, starting October 2027, the “Big Beautiful Bill” will shift the cost of SNAP benefits onto states, forcing states to either bear the cost or choose not to participate in SNAP at all.

New federal data reported by the Associated Press shows that SNAP enrollment has plunged from 42.2 million Americans in May 2025 to 36.6 million in May 2026. This is a drop steeper than the government itself projected. In New York, more than 200,000 people have already fallen off the rolls, and more than 300,000 households are at risk of losing some or all of their food assistance by the end of the year.

NYSAC, joined by county leaders from across the state and representatives from the anti-hunger community, are calling on Congress to delay implementation of a major federal cost shift to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), warning it will strain local budgets and threaten food access for millions of New Yorkers.

NYSAC Executive Director Steve Acquario said, “We are asking Congress for a reasonable, bipartisan solution—a two-year delay—so counties can plan, build capacity, and continue serving residents without disruption.”

Acquario noted that the urgency of the issue is underscored by recent experience. During the federal government shutdown late last year, disruptions to SNAP benefits led to immediate spikes in demand at food banks across the state, highlighting the program’s critical role in preventing hunger and stabilizing communities.