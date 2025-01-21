Snow, Cold Leads to School Closures, Delays

The following schools and organizations are closed or delayed:

Brocton Central Schools are closed

Cassadaga Valley Central Schools are closed

Chautauqua Lake Central Schools are Closed

Chautauqua Opportunities’ North County services are closed

Dunkirk City Schools are closed

The City of Dunkirk has a travel advisory for no unnecessary travel

Erie 2 BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center-Fredonia is closed

Forestville Central Schools are closed

Fredonia Central Schools are closed

Jamestown Community College’s Dunkirk campus is remote learning today.

Jamestown Public Schools are on a 2 hour delay: JPS Students who are scheduled for the ELA Regents exam must arrive by 10:00 am. Elementary school students should arrive by 10:20, and middle school students should arrive by 10:30.

Meals on Wheels in Jamestown is closed

Pine Valley Central Schools are closed

Ripley Central Schools are Closed

Silver Creek Central Schools are closed

Westfield Academy and Central Schools are closed