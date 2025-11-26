Snow, Winds To Hamper Thanksgiving Day Travel

Snow and winds are expected to hamper Thanksgiving Day travel in Western New York

Travel around the Thanksgiving holiday is the busiest of the year, and snow paired with high winds increases the risk of blowing and drifting snow. Those traveling for the holiday should leave themselves extra time to reach their destinations and avoid traveling during intense periods of snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Southern Erie Counties at 1:00 a.m., Thursday, November 27 and remains in effect until 1:00 a.m., Saturday, November 29. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon, Wednesday, November 26 and remains in effect until 1:00 a.m., Friday, November 28.

Snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday night and hit peak rates Thursday into Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We’re preparing to deploy resources to keep New Yorkers safe and our roadways clear, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure everyone has a safe and joyful Thanksgiving with their friends and family.”

In Chautauqua County, the National Weather Service in Buffalo says heavy lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snows areas. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph, which will produce blowing and drifting snow.

Gusty winds will bring down tree branches and cause isolated power outages.