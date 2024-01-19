Snowmobilers Reminded To Ride Responsibly, Put Safety First

Now that snow has fallen in parts of Western New York, snowmobilers are being reminded to ride responsibly and put safety first.

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said that historically, the two leading causes of snowmobiler injury in the state are excessive speed and operator intoxication. Additionally, riding on ice is a risk that should be taken seriously.

The office recommended the following tips:

– INSPECT and properly maintain your snowmobile; make sure it is in good working order and carry emergency supplies

– ALWAYS wear a helmet with DOT-certified standards and make sure you wear appropriate snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots, and gloves to withstand the elements (cold temperatures and moisture)

– ALWAYS ride with a buddy or group and tell a responsible person where you will be riding and your expected return time

– SLOW DOWN. Ride responsibly. Ride within your ability, ride to the right and always operate at a safe and prudent speed

– STAY ON MARKED TRAILS. Respect landowners and obey posted signs

– NEVER drink alcohol or use drugs and ride

– FROZED BODIES OF WATER are not designated trails; if you plan to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. If you choose to ride on ice, wear a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.

Everyone operating a snowmobile should be familiar with safe riding practices and all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Snowmobile safety courses can be found by visiting: https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx.

A safety certificate is required for youth operators between ages 10 and 17, if they want to ride solo on a New York State trail.

Before heading out, riders are reminded to check the latest trail conditions with local snowmobile clubs. To find a club, visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website at www.nysnowmobiler.com.