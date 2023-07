A 1950s Sock Hop fundraiser is being held Saturday in Bemus Point to benefit Jamestown Meals On Wheel.

Pie Time Entertainment is sponsoring the event which will take place from 7:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m. at the Village Casino.

It will feature a live disc jockey, dance contest, costume contest, door prizes and more.

The Village Casino will offer food and drinks for purchase.

Tickets are $25 per person, and can be purchased at PieTime.net.