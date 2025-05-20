Soldier Circle Flag Placement Ceremony Set For May 22

The Jamestown Veterans Memorial Commission will host the annual flag placement ceremony at Soldier Circle in Lake View Cemetery this Thursday.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on May 22.

Each year, this solemn tradition brings together residents to place American flags at the gravesites of those who served in our nation’s armed forces. A brief ceremony will be held at Soldier Circle before volunteers begin the flag placement across the cemetery.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help place flags. Whether you are remembering a loved one or simply showing support, your time helps preserve the memory and dignity of every veteran laid to rest.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Keith Ecklund at (716) 664-1398.