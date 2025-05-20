WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Soldier Circle Flag Placement Ceremony Set For May 22

Soldier Circle Flag Placement Ceremony Set For May 22

By Leave a Comment

American flags by veterans’ graves in Soldier Circle at Lakeview Cemetery (photo by Lakeview Cemetery)

The Jamestown Veterans Memorial Commission will host the annual flag placement ceremony at Soldier Circle in Lake View Cemetery this Thursday.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on May 22.

Each year, this solemn tradition brings together residents to place American flags at the gravesites of those who served in our nation’s armed forces. A brief ceremony will be held at Soldier Circle before volunteers begin the flag placement across the cemetery.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help place flags. Whether you are remembering a loved one or simply showing support, your time helps preserve the memory and dignity of every veteran laid to rest.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Keith Ecklund at (716) 664-1398.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.