‘Something Rotten’ Opens At JCC This Weekend

Musical “Something Rotten” opens at Jamestown Community College‘s Scharmann Theatre this Friday.

The show is a hilarious mashup of Shakespearean England and 21st century Broadway. It tells the tale of an aspiring playwright who is encouraged by Nostradamus to best Shakespeare by writing a musical.

Show dates are 7:30 p.m. November 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. November 12 and 19.

General admission is $20; students, senior citizens (60 and older) and members of the JCC Faculty Student Association are $17; and JCC students with student identification are $10.

Tickets may be purchased at sunyjcc.edu/Uncommoners.

