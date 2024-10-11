South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Breaks Ground On Phase 2 of Sewer Project

Chautauqua County and the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District broke ground Thursday on a project that will connect all properties on the the west side of Chautauqua Lake to the public sewer system.

Work is expected to begin this fall and continue through the spring of 2027. The project will enhance local infrastructure, improve water quality, and protect the lake’s ecology for generations to come.

The expansion of the South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District has been in the works for decades. The $16.9 million contract awarded to J.D. Northrup Construction Inc. will fund the installation of advanced pump systems, replacing outdated septic tanks, and the construction of a new wastewater conveyance system to the treatment facility in Celoron.

County Executive PJ Wendel said while the groundbreaking for Phase 2 is “momentous,” he’s already looking forward to Phase 3 of the project, “Which will then encircle Chautauqua Lake in municipal sewer. As Tom (Walsh) had said, millions of gallons of wastewater will be kept out of the watershed and out of our septic tanks and into municipal treatment where it can be treated properly and prevent it from going into the lake. That is a major economic engine for Chautauqua County and something that was sidelined a little bit a few years ago and now we are resurrecting it and making sure it gets completed.”

South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Director Tom Walsh stated that 400 homes and two campgrounds will be serviced through Phase 2 of the project, keeping 30 million gallons of wastewater out of the watershed.

The project is being funded with state and federal monies.