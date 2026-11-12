Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Opens Sixth Location

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union has celebrated the opening of its sixth location.

The Credit Union purchased the former Rite-Aid on North Main and East 8th Streets in Jamestown from the county auction. Credit Union CEO John Felton said the $3.2 million project involved the renovation of the former pharmacy to include banking space, a training center, and a warehouse that will be used to store re-possessed vehicles.

He said there are 23 employees at the 811 North Main Street branch with a total of 95 employees across the six branches.

Felton said the training center is available to rent out for $25 by non-profit organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.665-7000.com/

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community.