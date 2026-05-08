Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Receives Variance Approval For North Main Street Site

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union has been given approval by the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals for a warehouse at their future North Main Street location.

The credit union needed variance approval for the warehouse as the property is not zoned for “warehousing.”

Credit Union CEO John Felton said the warehouse will be used to store re-possessed vehicles, “The individual that we take the car from has 10 days to redeem the car after that, depending on we always try to work with everybody. We might keep them another two weeks to come up with the funds. At the end of the 10 days, if they’re not going to repossess the car. We have online website with all the bidding process, and people get online on the cars. Usually that’s maybe another 10 days.’

Felton said the warehouse will house about 15 cars.

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union purchased the former Rite-Aid on North Main and East 8th Streets from the county auction. Felton said this is about a $3 million project, “We knew we had plenty of room for a full service branch. We’ll have four loan officers, the manager of the branch, will have teller line with drive through, drive up ATM. Then we have 20 more offices where I’m bringing all my ancillary people together so that it’ll be more efficient for them to work together.”

Felton said there also will be a training center that will be available to rent out for $25 by non-profit organizations.

He added that parents who are currently using the parking lot to pick up their kids from Love Elementary School will still be able to do so once the credit union is open. The credit union is anticipated to open by the end of October 2026.