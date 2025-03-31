WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Renews $15,000 Sponsorship With TRC, Filling The Gap

l to r – Dave Samuelson, Chief Lending Officer, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, Teena Chau, Chief Tellering Operations Officer, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union,  Denise Jones, Chief Executive Officer, The Resource Center, Cindy Hitchcock, Chief Executive Officer, Filling the Gap, Inc., Kelly Dimitri, Chief Operating Officer, The Resource Center, and Chris Anderson, Marketing Manager/TRC Golf Classic Chair, The Resource Center

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union has renewed a $15,000 corporate sponsorship contribution to The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc.

As a corporate sponsor, Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union will receive recognition as a sponsor of the annual fund-raising events organized by The Resource Center and Filling the Gap.  Those events include the Ability Awareness Awards, TRC Golf Classic, Step Up for Autism, Laurel Memorial Run/Walk, Sassy Baggs & Beyond Blingo, and Mark Pacheco WOW Fund Lip Sync Battle.

Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Chief Executive Officer John Felton said, “Our organization believes in The Resource Center’s mission to empower individuals with disabilities to live meaningful lives. Our contribution is a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive.”

