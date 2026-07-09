WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Southwestern Central School Board Appoints Katie Miley As Middle School Principal

Southwestern Central School Board Appoints Katie Miley As Middle School Principal

By Leave a Comment

Katie Miley

The Southwestern Central School Board has approved the appointment of Katie Miley as the district’s new middle school principal.

Miley succeeds Greg Lauer, who served as principal of Southwestern Middle School for the past two years.

Miley brings 17 years of experience as a chemistry teacher, the last six at Southwestern High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from SUNY Fredonia, a master’s degree in adolescent education from St. Bonaventure University, and is completing her leadership studies at Fredonia.

As she begins her new role, Miley said one of her top priorities will be building strong relationships with students, staff, families, and the community. She also emphasized her commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment where every student can thrive while expanding opportunities for family and community involvement. Miley said those relationships will be built on a foundation of clear communication and transparency.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.