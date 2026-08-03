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Special Election To Be Held To Fill Jamestown City Council Ward Seat Held By Tony Dolce

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Former City Council President Tony Dolce presides over the Council’s monthly voting session (November 2025)

A special election will be held to fill the Jamestown City Council seat that is vacant following the death of Council member Tony Dolce.

Dolce died unexpectedly July 18. He had held the Ward 2 seat for 30 years.

According to the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, there are two candidates who have filed last week to run for the Ward 2 seat on the northside of the city.

Former WRFA General Manager and current Communications & Marketing Coordinator for the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth Jason Sample has filed to run on the Democratic line.

Bryan Bigelow has filed to run on the Republican and Conservative lines.

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