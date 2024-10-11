Special Youth Firearms Big Game Hunt Takes Place Oct. 12-14

A special youth firearms big game hunt will take place this extended holiday weekend in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said both resident and non-resident youth hunters aged 12 to 15 may participate in the hunt October 12 through 14.. However, hunters aged 12 to 13 may only participate in counties that have passed a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties have opted into the hunt but Erie County has not.

The youth firearms big game hunt occurs in all other areas of New York, except in Wildlife Management Units where only bowhunting is allowed (WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C) or where big game hunting is prohibited (WMUs 1A, 2A, and 9C).

Mahar said, “The Youth Big Game Hunt provides an opportunity for youth hunters to become familiar with big game hunting under the supervision of a knowledgeable and experienced adult mentor. By participating in this special hunt, youth hunters are able to experience all of the benefits of big game hunting, which in turn can spark a lifelong passion for hunting and conservation, helping to grow the next generation of environmental stewards.”

To participate, youth hunters must complete a course in hunter education and purchase a New York State hunting license. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or an adult mentor who is 21 years old or older. The supervising adult mentor must have at least three years of experience hunting big game with a firearm, a New York State hunting license, and be able to maintain physical control over the youth hunter at all times while hunting. A Mentored Youth Hunter Permission Form (PDF) needs to be completed and carried in the field whenever a youth hunter is mentored by an adult hunter who is not their parent.

Youth hunters and adult mentors must wear fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink visible from all directions and, in accordance with State law, remain at ground level while hunting big game with a firearm. Treestands or elevated blinds may not be used.

During the youth firearms big game hunt, youth hunters may harvest one deer and one bear if the youth hunter is 14 or 15 years old, or one deer if the youth hunter is 12 or 13 years old. For deer, a Deer Management Permit (antlerless deer only), Deer Management Assistance Program tag (antlerless deer only), or regular season deer tag can be used. During the youth firearms big game hunt, youth hunters may use the regular season tag for a deer of either sex. Additionally, in WMUs with mandatory antler-point restrictions, youth hunters are exempt from the restrictions.

Successful hunters are reminded they must report their harvest and can do so online, via the free HuntFishNY mobile app, or by calling 1-866-426-3778.