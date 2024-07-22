Spotted Lanternfly Detected In Finger Lakes

Spotted Lanternfly has been detected in the grape-growing region of the Finger Lakes.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed the presence of the invasive species in Romulus.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “We have been working with our partners for years to contain Spotted Lanternfly and slow the spread of this invasive species. With this new detection, we are certainly concerned as SLF is known to feed on plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, which is abundant in this area of the Finger Lakes. However, we are also optimistic that through education, a number of control methods, and with the public’s help, we will be able to manage SLF and mitigate the impact to the grape growing industry.”

Since the first detection of SLF in New York on Staten Island in 2020, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has been working closely with its partners statewide to slow the spread of this invasive insect. It has since been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, and several areas in Upstate New York; however, this is the first detection in proximity to commercial vineyards in the Finger Lakes.

Over the next few weeks, the Department will be conducting a thorough survey in Romulus and the surrounding area.

It also encourages grape growers and residents to report any sightings to the Department by following these steps:

– take a photo,

– collect a sample and place it in a freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer,

– contact the SLF responders and report SLF directly at agriculture.ny.gov/reportslf, and

– after reporting SLF in your area and collecting a sample, kill any additional SLF you see by stepping on it or crushing it.

The Department is also urging any travelers to the area to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage and gear, and all outdoor items for SLF. If SLF adults are found, travelers should report and destroy them.

Residents can use at-home control methods to help manage SLF on their properties. Examples include:

– Traps: Sticky band traps encircling the trunk can be effective, but they must be accompanied by a barrier, such as a wire mesh or screen, to prevent the capture of beneficial insects and animals, such as birds.

– Circle traps: Circle traps consist of screening that encircles the trunk of a tree, which funnels climbing SLF into a container at the top from which they cannot escape. Watch a video on how to build a circle trap here: extension.psu.edu/how-to-build-a-spotted-lanternfly-circle-trap.

– Insecticides: Since SLF rarely cause damage to landscape trees, treatment is not necessary for the health of the tree; but if they become a nuisance, insecticides can be used. Residents may choose to hire a certified applicator who is equipped to use methods such as tree injection, bark sprays, or soil drenches.

– Vacuum removal: Hand-held, backpack style rechargeables and even big shop vacuums all can be useful in managing SLF.

For more information and photos on these control methods, please visit the Cornell IPM website at: cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/whats-bugging-you/spotted-lanternfly/spotted-lanternfly-management#biocontrol