St. Luke’s Celebrating Two Bilingual Events This Week

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be celebrating two bilingual events this week.

The Las Posadas Celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 13.

Las Posadas (Spanish for “the Inns”) is a traditional Latin American observance that reenacts the journey of Mary and Joseph as they seek shelter before the birth of Jesus. The event features a procession, prayers, and music as participants accompany Mary and Joseph through a symbolic search for lodging. The commemoration culminates in a joyful celebration with food, music, and a piñata. Attendees should dress warm and gather at St. Luke’s at 6:30 pm for an outdoor procession with songs and prayers (weather permitting) – to be followed by food and festivities indoors.

At 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 14, a Latin American Worship Music Workshop will take place in the chapel.

The interactive session will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about and experience sacred music from Latin American traditions. The workshop is open to all, regardless of musical or Spanish language proficiency, and is designed to create a welcoming space for learning and community engagement through music.

Both events will be led by the Rev. Yuriria (Yuri) Rodríguez, a native Costa Rican priest, singer, artist, and educator. She has over 20 years of experience performing and conducting choirs of sacred and Latin American music in the United States. Currently, she is serving as a priest at the Church of the Nativity in Lawrence, Indiana.

St. Luke’s is hosting these events in partnership with the New Neighbors Coalition, a local grassroots organization committed to welcoming immigrants to Jamestown.

Both events are free and open to the public. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 410 North Main Street, Jamestown, NY.

For questions or more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email st.lukes@stlukesjamestown.org.