St. Luke’s Hosting Shoe Drive For St. Nicholas Day

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting a community-wide shoe drive in honor of St. Nicholas.

St. Nicholas is the 3rd-century bishop whose generosity inspired the legend of Santa Claus.

The collection of shoes is inspired by one of the most beloved stories of St. Nicholas, who secretly provided dowries for three impoverished sisters by dropping bags of gold into their shoes left by the hearth. Gently used shoes may be dropped off at St. Luke’s anytime between now and January 6.

The official kickoff of the shoe drive will be a festive St. Nicholas Celebration Service at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, December 7.

It will be led by the children of the St. Luke’s Parish with the service including:

A special children’s sermon exploring the real story of St. Nicholas

A lively St. Nicholas song by the Children’s Choir

A joyful visit from a special guest

At the close of the service, children will be invited to leave their shoes on the chancel steps, following the ancient custom. They will then head to the undercroft for St. Nicholas–themed crafts and activities.

Volunteers will fill the children’s shoes during that activity time with small gifts of gold chocolate coins, oranges, icons, or prayer cards.

For questions or more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405 or email stlukes@stlukesjamestown.org