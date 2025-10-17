St. Luke’s Hosting ‘Traveling Thru Time’ Concert Tonight

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is hosting the concert, Traveling Thru Time, tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The free concert will feature distinguished organist Sonya Subbayya Sutton as well as a special Jamestown Concert Choir comprised of Jamestown area choristers. St. Luke’s Director of Music Ministry, Karen Hewes Suber, will also be performing on piano.

The program will span centuries of sacred music, including works by Bach, Widor, Martinson, and Howells, and will feature a rare piano/organ duet by composer Gerald Near. In addition to the music, Sutton will share stories about hymns and organ music in the Anglican tradition, offering audiences both inspiration and insight.

Pianist, organist, and conductor Sonya Subbayya Sutton has enjoyed more than 40 years in a career as a musician in the Episcopal Church. She currently serves as Music Director of the World Bank/IMF Chorus and frequently collaborates with instrumentalists as an accompanist and chamber musician. Sutton has directed choirs on eight European tours and cathedral residencies, enriching the global presence of Episcopal music.

Beyond performance, Sutton is a writer and storyteller who explores the intersection of life and the arts. She has published two audiobooks on Audible: Difficult Women…Legends Revised, featuring music and stories about French composer Mel Bonis, and Symphonic Preludes, a collection of 24 short stories inspired by the music of John Hausserman. Sutton earned degrees in piano, organ, and arts administration from the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. She lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, the Rt. Rev. Eugene Sutton, retired Bishop of Maryland. They divide their time between Washington, D.C. and Chautauqua.

While admission to the concert is free, donations will be accepted to benefit the Ron McEntire Scholarship Fund, which helps nurture the next generation of musicians.