St. Luke’s, Jamestown Public Market Hosting Food System Expert, Author Mark Winne

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Jamestown and the Jamestown Public Market will host Food System expert and author Mark Winne in Jamestown this weekend.

Mark Winne has worked for 50 years as a community food activist, writer, and trainer. From organizing breakfast programs for low-income children in Maine to developing innovative national food policies in Washington, DC, Winne has dedicated his professional life and writing to enabling people to find solutions to their own food problems as well as those that face their communities and the world.

Community members are invited to two free events focused on better understanding the complexities of Jamestown’s food system, from how food is procured for large institutions such as schools, to how the community can support restaurants, community gardens and even influence local policy.

The first event takes place at 6:15 p.m., Friday, September 15 in the St. Luke’s Undercroft. Mark Winne will present “Jamestown: Food Town USA,” where he will share evidence that health sustainable food systems are changing communities across the country, revitalizing towns that have been ravaged by disappearing industries and decades of inequity. Following the presentation, there will be a catered “talk back” with local elected officials, food advocates and business owners.

The first 100 individuals to register for the presentation will receive a free copy of Mark’s latest book, “Food Town USA.” You can register here: bit.ly/MarkWinne

A panel discussion will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 16 in the Undercroft. This will feature Mark Winne facilitating a panel of local food experts and community and faith leaders, including Linnea Haskin, Gerry Fisher of Gakwi:yo:h Farms of the Seneca Nation, and the Rev. Chantal McKinney of Root Thrive Soar Consulting. This conversation will be focused on how churches can foster community connections around food sovereignty related efforts.

For more information on Mark Winne visit www.markwinne.com