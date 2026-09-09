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St. Luke’s Thrift Shop Donates To JCC Food Pantry

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Food pantry at Jamestown Community College

St. Luke’s Thrift Shop has donated $500 to Jamestown Community College’s food pantry.

JCC’s director of Campus Life and Programming Heather Gregory said the donation will help restock the Jamestown Campus food pantry throughout the academic year.

Located in the Hamilton Collegiate Center near the bookstore, JCC’s food pantry offers a variety of donated food items and hygiene products to students.

St. Luke’s Thrift Shop sells “nearly new” clothing and small household items at affordable prices and is staffed by volunteers. Except for modest maintenance expenses, all of its income is donated to local charities.

The thrift shop is located in a house at 409 Pine St. in Jamestown, near St. Luke’s Church.

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