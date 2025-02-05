St. Susan Center Receives $39,520 from Buffalo Bills Foundation

St. Susan Center has received a $39,520 grant from the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

The funding will help maintain an Executive Chef position and will ensure uninterrupted kitchen operations at the soup kitchen.

St. Susan Center is undergoing a capital campaign to renovate the former Jamestown Business College into a modern soup kitchen with more food storage, an improved kitchen, and larger dining areas.

The soup kitchen is partnering with UCAN City Mission, who will provide a women’s and children’s shelter at the facility.

St. Susan Center is currently serving an average of 175 meals per day—a 33% increase over the past five years.

To make a donation to the capital campaign, visit stsusancenter.org/give.