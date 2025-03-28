St. Susan Center’s Annual Basket Fair Is March 29

St. Susan Center will hold their 22nd Annual Spring Basket Fair this Saturday.

The event begins at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 29 at the Fluvanna Community Center, on 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.

There will be dozens of baskets and gift certificates.

This year’s Grand Prizes include:

$1,000.00 cash

$500.00 cash

iPad

75-inch TV

5-piece Dewalt Set

Tickets are $10 each for Grand Prize tickets or 3 sheets for $25. Drawings will begin at 2:00pm.

Food will be available for sale at the event. All Proceeds Benefit St Susan Center.

For more information, visit stsusancenter.org or call St Susan Center at 716-664-2253.