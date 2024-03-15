St. Susan Center’s Annual Basket Fair Takes Place March 16

The St. Susan Center will hold its 21st Annual Basket Fair fundraiser this Saturday, March 16.

It will take place 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fluvanna Community Church located at 3363 Fluvanna Avenue.

There will be over 120 unique baskets and gift certificates, including baskets tailored for chocolate lovers to ones suited for men, children, and the ladies. A full catalog is posted online at stsusancenter.org/basketfair.

The six Grand Prizes this year include a hot tub, a glider, and a patio set with a gazebo, valued at $500 each. Additionally, guests have the option to bid on cash prizes of $500, $300, and $200.

Grand Prize Tickets are available for purchase at $10 each or 3 tickets for $25, with pre-sale options provided by contacting the St. Susan Center or reaching out to a Board Member. The drawing will take place promptly at 2:00 p.m.

Snacks and beverages will be available at the event as well.

For more information about the Basket Fair, visit the St. Susan Center Facebook page, website at stsusancenter.org/basketfair, or contact the St. Susan Center at 716-664-2253.