St. Susan Center’s Annual Holiday Haul Takes Place Dec. 18-20

St. Susan Center’s 13th Annual Holiday Haul will take place this Thursday through Saturday.

Canned goods and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Jamestown Cycle Shop parking lot, located on 10 Harrison Street, on Thursday, December 18 and Friday, December 19 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monetary donations to the Holiday Haul can also be done online by visiting stsusancenter.org.

The Holiday Haul is made possible through the support of local businesses, including Jamestown Awning, Jamestown Cycle Shop, Media One Group, Jamestown Mattress, Fresh Press Studios and Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant.

For more information about the Holiday Haul or how you can support St. Susan Center, call 716-664-2253 or visit stsusancenter.org.