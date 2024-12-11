St. Susan Center’s Holiday Haul Is Dec. 12-14

St. Susan Center will be holding their annual Holiday Haul this December 12 through 14.

This year’s Holiday Haul will take place at the Jamestown Cycle Shop parking lot on 10 Harrison Street in Jamestown.

People can drop off food and monetary donations on Thursday and Friday between 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday between 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

St. Susan Center Director Cherie Rowland highlighted the vital role this event plays, saying, “The Holiday Haul is not just a fundraiser; it’s a lifeline for our organization. The donations we receive during this event allow us to provide hot, nutritious meals and maintain a warm, welcoming space for our neighbors all year long.”

The haul also coincides with the launch of the Center’s capital campaign. Thanks to the donation of the Jamestown Business College building by former JBC President David Conklin, the Center plans to relocate and transform its operations. Renovations to the first floor will include a spacious and welcoming dining room, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dock area to streamline food deliveries. The lower level will feature a pantry, programming spaces, and staff accommodations, enabling St. Susan Center to expand its capacity and services significantly.

Last year’s Holiday Haul collected nearly 20,000 pounds of canned goods, and organizers hope to surpass that total this year, pushing cumulative contributions over $175,000.

For more information, visit stsusancenter.org/haul