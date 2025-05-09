Stamp Out Hunger Campaign Takes Place May 10

Residents can help people dealing with food insecurity by participating in this Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

The annual food drive is sponsored by the United Way and the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC). It’s the largest single-day food drive in the country.

In Chautauqua County, 48% of households have been struggling to get by. Of that number, 18% of households are living in poverty and 30% are ALICE households.

ALICE is a United Way acronym which stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” Nearly one in every two household in Chautauqua County is an ALICE household. These are individuals and families who work, but are unable to meet their basic needs.

According to organizers of the event, food collected in Chautauqua County will be delivered directly to the local food pantries in our community. Items collected closer to Buffalo will go to food banks there as well as FeedMore WNY.

To participate, simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on the second Saturday in May, and your letter carrier will do the rest.