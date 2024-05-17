STAR Credit Recipients Can Now Enroll For Direct Deposit of Payments

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that School Tax Relief, or STAR, credit recipients can now enroll to have their STAR credit payments direct deposited into their bank accounts.

New York’s STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners.

The new direct deposit option will enable eligible STAR credit recipients to get their STAR credits without having to wait for and cash a check. Eligible school taxpayers who enroll in the direct deposit program can expect to receive their STAR credit before the deadline for school taxes in their school district.

To sign up for STAR Credit Direct Deposit, visit https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/star/star-direct-deposit.htm