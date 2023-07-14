State Appellate Court Orders NYS Independent Redistricting Commission to Redraw Congressional Map

A State Appellate Court has sided with Democrats and ordered New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the state’s congressional map.

This gives an opportunity for Democrats to regain House seats after redistricting contributed to Republicans flipping four districts in 2022.

The 3-2 ruling issued by the Appellate Division of New York’s State Supreme Court orders the Independent Redistricting Commission to restart the mapping process. Restarting this process would eventually give final map approval to the Democratic-controlled state legislature ahead of the 2024 elections. But Thursday’s ruling is expected to be appealed to the state’s top court, the Court of Appeals, which will make the final decision.

The appeal was filed on behalf of 10 New York residents, who are being represented by the Democratic Party-aligned Elias Law Group.