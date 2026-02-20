State Budget Proposes Allocating $1.6 Million To Jamestown In Temporary Municipal Aid

The City of Jamestown is being allocated nearly $1.6 million in Temporary Municipal Assistance in Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2027 State Budget.

Hochul announced the State will allocate an additional $150 million in financial assistance for municipalities outside New York City to assist in relieving immediate fiscal stress. This additional funding includes a $100 million increase in Temporary Municipal Assistance which will triple the amount of funding that all cities, towns and villages outside New York City receive from this aid stream. This funding is in addition to existing Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding.

The city of Jamestown received $530,940 in Temporary Municipal Assistance in both 2024 and 2025. State Aid through the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) program has remained flat at $4,572,280 since 2011.

Hochul said in a statement, “Having spent years in local government, I understand the unique challenges our local leaders are experiencing, which is why my Administration has worked closely with municipalities across the state to increase financial support from the State. We want all of New York’s municipalities to succeed, and this funding is crucial to putting all of our cities, towns and villages on stronger financial footing and allowing them to keep their residents safe and continue providing the vital services they rely on.”

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said, “The increased release of Temporary Municipal Assistance provides much-needed support to municipalities like Jamestown facing persistent cost growth across every operational area. From inflation and labor obligations to infrastructure and service demands, the financial pressures on local governments continue to intensify. This additional funding helps sustain essential services, uphold fiscal discipline, and ease pressure on taxpayers while keeping our community stable and secure.”