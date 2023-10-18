WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

State Cannabis Control Board Extends License Application Window

The State Cannabis Control Board has voted to extend the adult-use cannabis license application window from December 4 until Monday, December 18, 2023.

This application window applies to all adult-use license types.

OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander told board members that thousands of applications for all cannabis business license types have been submitted since the application period opened October 4.

The priority application period for microbusiness and retail applicants who have proof of control over a location was also extended from November 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2023.

For more information about OCM’s general licensing, visit https://cannabis.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2023/10/adult-use-application-faq.pdf

