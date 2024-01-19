State Comptroller: Claim Your Unused Gift Card Funds

The State Comptroller’s Office is letting consumers know that you might be able to recoup unused gift card funds.

The office is urging New Yorkers to keep track of the gift cards they may have received, after it recovered more than $27 million in unused gift card money in 2023.

After five years of inactivity, unused gift card balances can be turned over to the comptroller’s office of unclaimed funds.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said his office returns an average of $1.5 million in unclaimed funds every day by working with retailers to identify the owners of unused gift cards.

To find out if you have any unclaimed funds and to file a claim to recoup that money, visit: https://ouf.osc.state.ny.us/ouf/?wicket-crypt=Bfvt0hhRqYI&wicket-crypt=QsXlWXv_tmo