State DEC Announces Seasonal Closures for State Forest Access Roads in Chautauqua County

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the seasonal closure of several state forest access roads in Chautauqua County due to early winter weather conditions.

The DEC said that road traffic in saturated, muddy conditions can degrade forest road surfaces and cause unsafe driving conditions. The roads will reopen in late spring when weather conditions improve.

The state forest access roads to be closed include:

Boutwell Hill State Forest – Arab Hill Forest Road

Harris Hill State Forest – Sprague Forest Road

Hatch Creek State Forest – North Forest Road, South Forest Road, Hodge Forest Road

Mount Pleasant State Forest – Spruce Forest Road, Brumagin Forest Road

North Harmony State Forest – Snake Forest Road

Whalen Memorial State Forest – Whalen Forest Road

Brokenstraw State Forest – Brokenstraw Forest Road

Several of these roads are part of the Statewide Snowmobile Trail System. Snowmobile trails will open for riding when there is sufficient snow cover.