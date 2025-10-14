State DEC Seeking Arbor Day Poster Contest Submissions

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging photographers and artists of all ages to submit images for the annual Arbor Day Poster contest.

The poster is released annually by the DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program to celebrate and recognize the benefits of trees to people, nature, and the environment.

Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Trees are powerful allies in building resilient communities, ecosystems, and a healthier future. As we work together towards our goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033, this poster competition is a chance for New Yorkers to share their vision of the beauty and benefits of trees and to inspire others to celebrate, plant, and protect them.”

Submissions should reflect this year’s theme, “Trees for the Future,” and express that theme through original photos or artwork that shows the connections between people and trees, the importance of planting trees for future generations, and the role of trees in providing resilience in a changing climate.

The DEC will accept submissions on behalf of the New York State Arbor Day Committee through November 30, 2025.

The winning image will be featured on the 2026 Arbor Day poster. The poster is distributed across the state for Arbor Day celebrations, the New York State Fair, schools, libraries, local conservation councils, and other events.

To enter, read the complete contest rules and submit entries using the online submission form.

For more information about the contest, visit DEC’s website or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.

Contact a local DEC forestry office or call 518-402-9428 to obtain the previous year’s Arbor Day poster, while supplies last.