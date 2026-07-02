State, Local Law Enforcement Increasing Patrols For July 4th Holiday

State and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to crack down on reckless and impaired driving statewide ahead of and during the July 4th Holiday weekend.

This campaign, funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, runs through Sunday, July 5. In addition, to relieve congestion and speed up travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures will be suspended starting Thursday, July 2.

Law enforcement officers across New York will conduct sobriety checkpoints and target dangerous and aggressive driving during what is considered the busiest travel weekend of the summer.

During the same campaign last year, law enforcement issued 49,843 tickets. A total of 1,563 people were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, 612 tickets were issued for Move Over Law violations and 1,926 tickets were issued for distracted driving.

New York’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway to protect the lives of other drivers, passengers, roadway workers and emergency personnel. Motorists are urged to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road.

The New York State Police recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or rideshare, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

Use your community’s sober ride program

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement