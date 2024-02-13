State Police Investigating Shooting in Town of Dunkirk

State Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Dunkirk.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of State Police Barracks in Fredonia responded to Brooks Memorial Hospital just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 10 for a 20-year old man with multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is in guarded condition.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-344-6200.