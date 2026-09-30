Statewide Fellowship Artist Opportunity Now Accepting Applications

A statewide fellowship artist opportunity is now accepting applications.

The application process has opened for New York State artists to partner with State agencies to develop innovative engagement for key state initiatives. Launched in 2026 and now entering its second year, The New York State of the Arts Fellowship, administered by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), brings artists and State government together to foster community connection, enhance public spaces and amplify vital public service initiatives.

Guidelines for the program are available at arts.ny.gov/SOAfellow. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m., October 21, 2026. Fellows will be announced in early 2027. A webinar for applicants will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2026. Register here for the webinar. After the live webinar, a recording will be available at arts.ny.gov/SOAfellow

The State of the Arts Fellowship will embed selected artists within four State agencies for year-long residencies beginning in early 2027. Artists from all disciplines — including visual, performance, literature, film, and interdisciplinary practices — are invited to apply for this unique opportunity.

The participating agencies are:

New York State Canal Corporation : the Fellow will interpret and share the ingenuity and innovation of Canal Craft to honor and uplift the generations of canal workers and canal towns to shape the future of the Canal system. (Sites throughout New York State along the Canal corridor; Staff offices in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany)

: the Fellow will interpret and share the ingenuity and innovation of Canal Craft to honor and uplift the generations of canal workers and canal towns to shape the future of the Canal system. (Sites throughout New York State along the Canal corridor; Staff offices in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany) New York State Division Of Human Rights (DHR): the Fellow will give meaningful expression to important dialogues around rights, identity and belonging while also connecting these big ideas to the everyday lives of New Yorkers (New York City/Bronx)

(DHR): the Fellow will give meaningful expression to important dialogues around rights, identity and belonging while also connecting these big ideas to the everyday lives of New Yorkers (New York City/Bronx) New York State Homes & Community Renewal (NYSHCR) — State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA): the Fellow will help bridge gaps in awareness and perception around homeownership and connect SONYMA’s opportunities with the diverse populations and communities it serves across New York State. (Sites throughout New York State; main offices in Albany and Manhattan)

(NYSHCR) — (SONYMA): the Fellow will help bridge gaps in awareness and perception around homeownership and connect SONYMA’s opportunities with the diverse populations and communities it serves across New York State. (Sites throughout New York State; main offices in Albany and Manhattan) New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD): the Fellow will collect, share and interpret the collective memory, lived experience, and archival materials of the Willowbrook State School’s former residents and their family members, other stakeholders in the disability rights community, and the public in ways that will engage and resonate with neighbors, students and visitors of the present and future. Timed with the construction and opening of the new Willowbrook Center for Learning. (Albany and Staten Island)

Through a collaborative process, fellows will work closely with State agencies to address pressing issues and implement projects that leave a lasting impact on communities across New York. Fellows will be chosen by the host agency and NYSCA. Award amount per artist fellow is $60,000, inclusive of all project expenses.