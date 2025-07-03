WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Stockton Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Kiantone

Stockton Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Kiantone

By Leave a Comment

A Stockton man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the town of Kiantone Wednesday evening.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies responded to the area of Route 60 and Route 62 just before 6:30 last night for a report of a motorcycle accident with serious injuries.

An investigation found that 49-year old Thad Keefer was riding his motorcycle west on Route 62 and lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass other vehicles. Keefer went into a ditch on the east side of the road and became airborne. He was sent to UPMC Chautauqua where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.