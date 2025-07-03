Stockton Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident In Kiantone

A Stockton man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the town of Kiantone Wednesday evening.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies responded to the area of Route 60 and Route 62 just before 6:30 last night for a report of a motorcycle accident with serious injuries.

An investigation found that 49-year old Thad Keefer was riding his motorcycle west on Route 62 and lost control of his vehicle while attempting to pass other vehicles. Keefer went into a ditch on the east side of the road and became airborne. He was sent to UPMC Chautauqua where he was pronounced dead.