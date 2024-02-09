STOP-DWI Campaign Set For Super Bowl Weekend

Law enforcement will be engaging in a STOP-DWI campaign this weekend ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone announced that Chautauqua County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The campaign starts today and ends Sunday, February 11.

Quattrone encourages drivers to have a plan to find a safe way home if they plan to drink. He recommended downloading the “Have A Plan” mobile app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp