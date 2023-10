Prendergast Avenue will be closed downtown today between East Second and Third Streets.

Jamestown Acting Public Works Director Mark Roetzer said the closure is due to crane work on the Municipal Building roof.

That block of Prendergast Avenue as well as access to portions of Tracy Plaza will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists must use alternate routes of travel.