Student Found With Pocketknife Outside JPS Building Thursday

A student was found with a pocketknife outside one of the Jamestown Public School buildings before school began Thursday morning.

Jamestown Public Schools posted a notice online saying they had received a report of a safety concern involving a student.

The School Resource Officer, Red Shirt Safety employees, and Jamestown Police helped safely secure the student, who received further evaluation.

The District said the student will face disciplinary consequences consistent with the district’s code of conduct. They stated that at no time were other students or staff in danger.