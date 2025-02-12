Students Help With Ice Castle Construction

Erie 2 BOCES students recently helped with the construction of the iconic Ice Castle in Mayville.

Conservation/Natural Resource Management program students from the Hewes Educational Center spent several days at Lakeside Park helping to build an ice castle that will be central to this year’s Winter Festival taking place February 14 through 16.

For years, Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES has played an important role in the festival. Career & Technical Education students, aiding scores of community volunteers, organizations, and businesses, assist with getting hundreds of uniform ice blocks out of Chautauqua Lake and into position for the iconic castle.

Warm weather prevented the construction of the castle for the last two years.

This year, Conservation students, under the direction of instructors Jeff Angeletti and Christian Hy, again helped at Lakeside Park for this year’s Mayville Winter Festival. In addition to directing large blocks of ice out of the lake, students also helped build a large snow pile that will be used for sledding.

This year, the event is being hosted by Inspire Good of WNY.

For more information on Career & Technical Education programs available at E2CCB, visit e2ccb.org/programs/career-technical-education/