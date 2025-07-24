Suicide Awareness Events Planned Ahead of Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide awareness events have been scheduled as a lead up to Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County said these events include a Veterans Ride for Suicide Awareness on Saturday, August 16 in Silver Creek. The motorcycle dice run will honors veterans lost to suicide and raises awareness around mental health in the veteran community. The 13th Annual Raynor Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, August 30 at Cardinal Hills Golf Course in Randolph. This event honors Dan Raynor and all those who have been lost.

The first ever tri-county walk series, called United for HOPE Walk Series, will connect Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties to amplify support for one another and shine a light on the collaborative work being done across all three counties.

The three walks planned in the series will take place:

The Stomp Out the Stigma 5K will take place Saturday, September 27 at the Jamestown Airport. This 5k, formerly known as the Glow Run, will happen on the airport’s runway at sunset surrounded by lights, music, and glow gear. Registration opens at 5:15 PM, and the race starts at 6:15 PM.

For more information visit preventsuicidechq.com/get-involved or contact Carri Raynor at RaynorC@chqgov.com.