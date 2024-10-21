SUNY, 50 Private Colleges & Universities Waiving Application Fees Oct 21-Nov 3

SUNY and CUNY schools along with more than 50 private colleges and universities are offering free application opportunities to high school seniors in New York State.

The State University of New York (SUNY) will waive up to five application fees per student across its 64 colleges and universities from October 21 through November 3.

The City University of New York (CUNY) is waiving application fees across all 25 campuses from November 4 to November 15 for all New York State residents applying as a college freshman. CUNY further guarantees admission to all seven of its community colleges for all NYC Public Schools graduates, while private institutions across the state are offering fee waivers that vary by campus.

Visit the New York State Application Month waiver webpage for more information and a complete list of participating NYS colleges and universities.