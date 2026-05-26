SUNY Fredonia Cutting More Than 20 Programs To Help Address Deficit

SUNY Fredonia is cutting more than 20 programs and minors in an effort to address its deficit.

10 undergraduate, four graduate, and seven minor programs will be cut. The University said that “all current and incoming accepted enrolled students will be able to complete their studies.”

The programs combine for more than 150 students at the school. The school said that only 25 are incoming freshmen.

The school has faced financial issues for years. In 2023 the university started addressing an $8.1 million structural deficit. In 2024 the school cut 12 programs, including French, Spanish, Philosophy and Early Childhood Education.

The affected programs are as follow:

Undergrad programs

Communication – Audio/Radio

Cooperative Engineering

Economics

International Studies

Mathematics

Mathematics (applied)

Mathematics – Physics

Physics

Physics: Adolescence Education

Political Science

Graduate programs

Biology

Mathematics 7-12

Music Composition

Music Therapy

Minor programs