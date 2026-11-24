SUNY Fredonia continues to struggle with enrollment while Jamestown Community College sees mixed results.

The State University of New York (SUNY) System has seen enrollment gains for the fourth consecutive year. The SUNY Reconnect program, which covers tuition, fees, books and supplies for eligible adults ages 25-55 and who are pursuing an associate degree in a high-demand field, has played a roll in some of those gains. Governor Kathy Hochul said historic increases in operating aid, expanded financial aid and growth of proven student success models including the Arthur O. Eve Educational Opportunity Program, Advancing Success in Associate Pathways (ASAP) and Advancing Completion through Engagement (ACE) have contributed.

In Chautauqua County, between Fall 2025 and Fall 2026, SUNY Fredonia saw a 2.2% decrease in enrollment and a 17.5% decrease since Fall 2021.

Jamestown Community College had a 2.9% decrease in enrollment between Fall 2025 and Fall 2026, compared with a 1.1% increase since Fall 2021.

JCC had 197 students enrolled for the Fall 2026 semester as part of the SUNY Reconnect program.

Statewide, SUNY enrollment is up 1.3 percent, and up nearly 8 percent (7.9 percent) over the past four years.

Other results include: