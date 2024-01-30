WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Suspect Arrested In West 4th Street Homicide

401 West Fourth Street, Jamestown (Google Maps)

A suspect in the homicide of a Buffalo man at a West Fourth Street apartment has been arrested.

On Wednesday, January 24, Jamestown Police found the body of 28-year old Marlon Clay who had been shot and killed inside the Park View Apartments at 401 West Fourth Street.

Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department, Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Team, and Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office all responded to the scene and began processing evidence. A suspect was quickly developed and identified by the investigators on scene.

On Thursday, January 25, Jamestown Police Detectives were assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Buffalo Police Department as a search for the suspect continued in Buffalo. They found the suspect who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol. He was placed under arrest by the Buffalo Police Department and is being held on charges in Erie County.

The investigation into the homicide of Marlon Clay is continuing and charges are expected.

Anyone with information in regard to this case may contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or via the Tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

