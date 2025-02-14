Suspicious Package Shuts Down Rep. Langworthy’s Clarence Office

A suspicious package containing a white powdery substance led to the closure of Congressman Nick Langworthy’s office in Clarence Thursday.

The Congressman sent out a statement saying that his office received the package with the powder “emanating from a manila envelope.” He said law enforcement was immediately notified, along with the Capital Police, with the office being evacuated so an investigation could take place.

Langworthy said, “The safety of our staff and visiting public is my top priority, and until our office reopens, we urge all residents who need assistance to contact our Washington DC office, or one of our other offices in Jamestown, Olean, or Corning.”