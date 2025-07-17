Target Continues Lawsuit To Get Assessment Lowered

Target is continuing its lawsuit against the town of Ellicott to get their assessment lowered.

Target Corporation originally filed the suit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court in 2023 and has filed it again every year since.

The company claims the Town’s assessed value is “unlawful and illegal” under NYS Real Property Tax Law.

According to court documents, the town says the property is worth $3.4 million dollars while Target claims it is worth half the amount at $1.7 million dollars.

Target opened the store on 975 Fairmount Avenue in August 2023.